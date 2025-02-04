Open Menu

Advisor To Prime Minister On Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah Urges PTI To Restart Dialogue With Govt

Faizan Hashmi Published February 04, 2025 | 11:53 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) Advisor to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah on Tuesday urged the leaders of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), to restart dialogue with the government.

Rejecting dialogue without listening the government point of view regarding charter of demand was not the solution of any problem, he said while talking to a private television channel.

Dialogue is the only option for Opposition party for resolving

political issues, he said.

In reply to a question about judicial commission, he said parliamentary committee could be formed to discuss the

demand of PTI.

