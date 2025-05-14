Advisor To Provincial Ombudsman To Hold Open Court At Shujabad
Sumaira FH Published May 14, 2025 | 11:01 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) In line with the vision and mission of the office of the Provincial Ombudsman, Advisor for Multan Region Mehmood Javed Bhatti scheduled a visit to Shujaabad on May 15 for public facilitation.
The purpose of this visit was to raise public awareness and ensure the provision of inexpensive, prompt and free-of-cost justice at the grassroots level.
He will address a seminar at 9:30 AM at Government Graduate College for Boys, where he will brief faculty members and students on the goals and objectives of the Provincial Ombudsman’s Office.
Later, he will also hold an open court at Jinnah Hall, Municipal Committee under the vision to give an opportunity to masses to present their complaints against provincial departments for immediate redressal.
He has urged the public to take full advantage of this initiative and register their grievances with the Office of the Provincial Ombudsman to seek timely and effective resolution.
