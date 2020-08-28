Advisor took notice of choked drainage

Adviser to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam on Friday took notice of chocking of drainage line in his native village Shamsabad in Hazro and dysfunctional of filtration plants in Hassanabdal

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2020 ) :Adviser to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam on Friday took notice of chocking of drainage line in his native village Shamsabad in Hazro and dysfunctional of filtration plants in Hassanabdal.

He directed officials of the public health engineering department to address the issue on war footings.

The drainage line which was executed by the public health engineering department and constructed by local contractors in Shamsabad from the funds provided by the adviser collapsed after recent rains.

Similarly two filtration plants inaugurated by the adviser remain dysfunctional for many days in Hassanabdal.

Sources in the public health engineering department told this scribe that the adviser took serious notice of these issues and called the concerned staff at his office in Islamabad and apprised them of his serious concerns over the issue.

The officials informed the adviser that as the contractor laid the drainage line- it was damaged by flush water due to recent rainy spells in the area.

About the dysfunctional of filtration plants in Hassanabdal, the officials informed that the plants remain unattended due to some technical issues as the management committee comprising of locals of the area refused to supervise the affairs after the inauguration which they earlier agreed.

He directed the concerned staff to rectify faults in the project of construction of drainage line without further delay.

Executive engineer Public health engineering Riaz Hussain informed the media that in the district work on installation of as many as 35 water filtration plants in six different tehsils of district, 5 drainage lines projects and three different water supply schemes are underway.

He said that the government approved installation of six filtration plants in Hassanabdal in which two are installed and work on the four others would be initiated during the current fiscal year.