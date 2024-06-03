Advisor Tourism Enquires After Health Of Comedian Mirawas, Hands Over Cheques
Sumaira FH Published June 03, 2024 | 08:53 PM
Adviser to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tourism and Culture, Zahid Chanzeb on Monday visited Hayatabad Medical Complex (HMC) here and enquired after the health of famous Pashto comedian Mirawas who is currently undergoing treatment in the Endo Ward of the hospital
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2024) Adviser to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tourism and Culture, Zahid Chanzeb on Monday visited Hayatabad Medical Complex (HMC) here and enquired after the health of famous Pashto comedian Mirawas who is currently undergoing treatment in the Endo Ward of the hospital.
Director General KP Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA) Barkatullah Marwat, Director Culture Ajmal Khan, Legal Advisor Khawaja Sajjad, Hospital Director Dr. Faisal Shehzad, and Merawas's son Shah Fahad were present on the occasion.
Zahid Chanzeb termed Mirawas a national asset and assured that he will be nominated for the Presidential Award of Excellence.
He handed over two financial assistance cheques to Mirawas – one on his own behalf and the other on behalf of the Culture Department.
The Advisor Tourism prayed for speedy recovery of the ailing comedian and instructed the hospital director that no effort should be spared in his proper treatment.
He also inquired about the health facilities being provided at the hospital to other patients and their attendants in the ward. He expressed concern over the increasing number of diabetes patients in the ward and other hospitals and henceforth emphasized the need for a full-fledged awareness campaign in this regard.
He said after reaching the age of fifty or above, people could be protected from this chronic disease by advising them a little exercise or walk in routine.
The Adviser Tourism instructed the hospital administration to aware the people about the preventive measures from diabetes, while in this regard he assured to take effective measures at the level of the provincial government by contacting the Health minister.
APP/vak
Recent Stories
Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) orgainzes UET test
Federal Capital set to receive 30 electric buses, launching on two initial route ..
06 parties pre-qualify for PIACL divestment
Rubaba to bear student's expenses participating in "Yaqeen" education camp
Boy molester arrested in Wah Cantt
Green Journalist Awards recognition to media services highlighting climate actio ..
Sindh Minister for Energy Syed Nasir Hussain Shah felicitates newly elected off ..
South Africa's Ramaphosa urges unity after historic ANC setback
Turkish FM visits China amid Palestinian-Israeli conflict
Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation delegation calls on Shaza Fatima
KMC General meeting on June 10
Trade deficit contracted 15.25 per cent in 11 months
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) orgainzes UET test7 minutes ago
-
Federal Capital set to receive 30 electric buses, launching on two initial routes5 minutes ago
-
Rubaba to bear student's expenses participating in "Yaqeen" education camp7 minutes ago
-
Boy molester arrested in Wah Cantt11 minutes ago
-
Green Journalist Awards recognition to media services highlighting climate action: Romina11 minutes ago
-
Sindh Minister for Energy Syed Nasir Hussain Shah felicitates newly elected office-bearers of LPC11 minutes ago
-
Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation delegation calls on Shaza Fatima5 minutes ago
-
KMC General meeting on June 1016 minutes ago
-
Children Day celebrated at Japanese Park to promote healthy culture among toddlers30 minutes ago
-
PM directs immediate abolishment of Pak PWD30 minutes ago
-
Condolence meeting for mother, father of journalists held30 minutes ago
-
Gilani calls for use sports as a vehicle for positive change in society30 minutes ago