Advisor Tourism Enquires After Health Of Comedian Mirawas, Hands Over Cheques

Sumaira FH Published June 03, 2024 | 08:53 PM

Adviser to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tourism and Culture, Zahid Chanzeb on Monday visited Hayatabad Medical Complex (HMC) here and enquired after the health of famous Pashto comedian Mirawas who is currently undergoing treatment in the Endo Ward of the hospital

Director General KP Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA) Barkatullah Marwat, Director Culture Ajmal Khan, Legal Advisor Khawaja Sajjad, Hospital Director Dr. Faisal Shehzad, and Merawas's son Shah Fahad were present on the occasion.

Zahid Chanzeb termed Mirawas a national asset and assured that he will be nominated for the Presidential Award of Excellence.

He handed over two financial assistance cheques to Mirawas – one on his own behalf and the other on behalf of the Culture Department.

The Advisor Tourism prayed for speedy recovery of the ailing comedian and instructed the hospital director that no effort should be spared in his proper treatment.

He also inquired about the health facilities being provided at the hospital to other patients and their attendants in the ward. He expressed concern over the increasing number of diabetes patients in the ward and other hospitals and henceforth emphasized the need for a full-fledged awareness campaign in this regard.

He said after reaching the age of fifty or above, people could be protected from this chronic disease by advising them a little exercise or walk in routine.

The Adviser Tourism instructed the hospital administration to aware the people about the preventive measures from diabetes, while in this regard he assured to take effective measures at the level of the provincial government by contacting the Health minister.

