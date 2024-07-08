Advisor Tourism grieves over tourists' car accident in Chitral

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Zahid Chanzeb, Advisor to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tourism and Culture, has expressed deep sense of grief and sorrow over the accident of a tourist vehicle in Chitral's Ashrit area

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) Zahid Chanzeb, Advisor to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tourism and Culture, has expressed deep sense of grief and sorrow over the accident of a tourist vehicle in Chitral's Ashrit area.

In his condolence message, he prayed for eternal peace to the departed tourists' souls in this tragedy and the early recovery of the injured.

He also expressed his heartfelt sympathies with all members of the affected families.

Meanwhile, the Advisor Tourism KP directed the concerned local administration to extend all possible help to the affected families in transferring the dead bodies to their homes and the treatment of the injured tourists.