Open Menu

Advisor Urges Expedited Projects, 100% Goal Achievement For Tourism Development

Muhammad Irfan Published April 21, 2024 | 07:00 PM

Advisor urges expedited projects, 100% goal achievement for tourism development

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2024) Advisor to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tourism, Culture, and Archaeology Zahid Chanzeb on Sunday emphasized the urgent completion of tourism projects and activities, as well as achieving 100% of the set goals for tourism development in the province.

He conveyed this message during a meeting and briefing held at Pakhtunkhwa House Islamabad, attended by the Kaghan Development Authority (KDA) and delegations from Mansehra's elite.

The advisor made it clear to the authorities that the current PTI-led KP Government will evaluate departmental performance based on target achievement rather than mere claims.

Chanzeb stated that funds and staff of underperforming departments or institutions will be reduced, while those demonstrating excellence will receive strong encouragement and funding.

During the KDA meeting, Director General Mohammad Shabbir updated the Tourism Advisor on progress regarding the management of hotels from Mansehra to Lake Saif Al-Muluk, tourist facilities along highways, and other tourism-related schemes.

Presentations were made on ongoing and new projects for tourism development, with managers of various KDA sections highlighting their contributions to promoting the tourism sector in the region.

He was also briefed on efforts to open the Mansehra-Naran to Jhalkot (MNJ) road, which is typically closed every winter due to severe weather conditions. He was informed that steps were being taken to reopen it, with the KDA providing full support to the National Highway Authority in this endeavor.

While expressing satisfaction with the progress made so far, the Tourism Advisor instructed the KDA to take concrete steps to further develop tourism in the area and provide maximum facilities to tourists.

He emphasized that the development strategy for tourist areas must include ensuring quality services in hotels and restaurants, as well as providing washrooms and potable water at suitable intervals along highways.

Zahid Chanzeb stressed the importance of maintaining these facilities, as contaminated water can lead to health issues for tourists.

He reiterated the government's commitment to promoting tourism throughout the province and ensuring that tourists' journeys are memorable, enjoyable, and healthy

Related Topics

Islamabad Weather Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Water Road Mansehra Progress Lead NHA Sunday From Government

Recent Stories

Ihsanullah's injury: PCB constitutes independent m ..

Ihsanullah's injury: PCB constitutes independent medical board

13 minutes ago
 By-elections: Counting of votes for 21 National, ..

By-elections: Counting of votes for 21 National, provincial assemblies' seats c ..

15 minutes ago
 itel celebrates launch of S24—a new brand identi ..

Itel celebrates launch of S24—a new brand identity

18 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 April 2024

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 April 2024

11 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League results

Football: English Premier League results

19 hours ago
Pak vs NZ: Rizwan breaks Babar Azam and Virat Kohl ..

Pak vs NZ: Rizwan breaks Babar Azam and Virat Kohlis’ record

20 hours ago
 Football: Spanish La Liga results

Football: Spanish La Liga results

20 hours ago
 Football: German Bundesliga results

Football: German Bundesliga results

20 hours ago
 ECP labels social media letter from NA-8 Bajaur RO ..

ECP labels social media letter from NA-8 Bajaur RO as false propaganda

20 hours ago
 Pakistan claim resounding victory against New Zeal ..

Pakistan claim resounding victory against New Zealand in 2nd T20I match

20 hours ago
 6000 streetlights made functional: commissioner

6000 streetlights made functional: commissioner

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan