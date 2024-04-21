Advisor urges expedited projects, 100% goal achievement for tourism development

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2024) Advisor to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tourism, Culture, and Archaeology Zahid Chanzeb on Sunday emphasized the urgent completion of tourism projects and activities, as well as achieving 100% of the set goals for tourism development in the province.

He conveyed this message during a meeting and briefing held at Pakhtunkhwa House Islamabad, attended by the Kaghan Development Authority (KDA) and delegations from Mansehra's elite.

The advisor made it clear to the authorities that the current PTI-led KP Government will evaluate departmental performance based on target achievement rather than mere claims.

Chanzeb stated that funds and staff of underperforming departments or institutions will be reduced, while those demonstrating excellence will receive strong encouragement and funding.

During the KDA meeting, Director General Mohammad Shabbir updated the Tourism Advisor on progress regarding the management of hotels from Mansehra to Lake Saif Al-Muluk, tourist facilities along highways, and other tourism-related schemes.

Presentations were made on ongoing and new projects for tourism development, with managers of various KDA sections highlighting their contributions to promoting the tourism sector in the region.

He was also briefed on efforts to open the Mansehra-Naran to Jhalkot (MNJ) road, which is typically closed every winter due to severe weather conditions. He was informed that steps were being taken to reopen it, with the KDA providing full support to the National Highway Authority in this endeavor.

While expressing satisfaction with the progress made so far, the Tourism Advisor instructed the KDA to take concrete steps to further develop tourism in the area and provide maximum facilities to tourists.

He emphasized that the development strategy for tourist areas must include ensuring quality services in hotels and restaurants, as well as providing washrooms and potable water at suitable intervals along highways.

Zahid Chanzeb stressed the importance of maintaining these facilities, as contaminated water can lead to health issues for tourists.

He reiterated the government's commitment to promoting tourism throughout the province and ensuring that tourists' journeys are memorable, enjoyable, and healthy