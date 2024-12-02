Advisor Urges Gandapur To Use Official Resources To Improve KP Governance
Umer Jamshaid Published December 02, 2024 | 10:33 PM
Advisor to Prime Minister on Legal Affairs Barrister Aqeel Malik on Monday urged Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur to utilize the official resources to address governance issues of Khyber Pakhtunkhawa
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) Advisor to Prime Minister on Legal Affairs Barrister Aqeel Malik on Monday urged Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur to utilize the official resources to address governance issues of Khyber Pakhtunkhawa.
There is a dire need to pay attention to Parachinar and Kuram Agency issues, he said while talking to a private television channel.
Chief Minister Gandapur should take immediate measures for maintaining law and order situation in the provincial areas, he said.
Utilizing official resources to attack on the Center would be harmful for political leaders of PTI, he said.
In reply to a question, he said PTI leaders brought Afghan people and armed men to sabotage peaceful environment of the Center.
He said PTI had made all out efforts to halt business and economic activity in the country through protest demonstration and public gathering.
To another question, he said, there is a need to take hard decision to stop undemocratic and uncivilized activities of the PTI in future.
Recent Stories
District admin's efforts paid off as Islamabad reports only one dengue case
Farooq lambaste Indian govt for continual rising anti-Muslim approach
Karachi admin seals 4 factories producing soap from animal offal
Tens of thousands strike at Volkswagen's Germany plants
Victims win reparations over abduction by colonial-era Belgium
KP cabinet approves action plan for resolution of Kurram Issue
Balochistan Assembly's PAC directed finance department to get details of account ..
Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb apprises FC ..
Gov't Hajj Scheme receives over 54,000 applications nationwide
KP cabinet decides to declare instigators in Kurram as terrorists; take decisive ..
Moon of Jamadi-us-Sani not sighted, first day to begin on Wednesday
NEPRA reduces electricity rates for Karachi consumers
More Stories From Pakistan
-
District admin's efforts paid off as Islamabad reports only one dengue case2 minutes ago
-
Karachi admin seals 4 factories producing soap from animal offal2 minutes ago
-
KP cabinet approves action plan for resolution of Kurram Issue13 minutes ago
-
Balochistan Assembly's PAC directed finance department to get details of accounts with signatory of ..13 minutes ago
-
Gov't Hajj Scheme receives over 54,000 applications nationwide2 hours ago
-
KP cabinet decides to declare instigators in Kurram as terrorists; take decisive action2 hours ago
-
Moon of Jamadi-us-Sani not sighted, first day to begin on Wednesday2 hours ago
-
CDA vows high-tech crackdown on encroachments2 hours ago
-
25 gangs busted, 526 POs arrested during 20242 hours ago
-
October 5 protest: ATCs grant interim bail to Ghulam Mohiuddin Dewan in four cases2 hours ago
-
IHC orders to give ex-navy officials access to relevant record2 hours ago
-
UNESCO Reactive Monitoring Mission begins at Lahore Fort2 hours ago