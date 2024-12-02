Advisor urges Gandapur to use official resources to improve KP governance

Advisor to Prime Minister on Legal Affairs Barrister Aqeel Malik on Monday urged Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur to utilize the official resources to address governance issues of Khyber Pakhtunkhawa

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) Advisor to Prime Minister on Legal Affairs Barrister Aqeel Malik on Monday urged Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur to utilize the official resources to address governance issues of Khyber Pakhtunkhawa.

There is a dire need to pay attention to Parachinar and Kuram Agency issues, he said while talking to a private television channel.

Chief Minister Gandapur should take immediate measures for maintaining law and order situation in the provincial areas, he said.

Utilizing official resources to attack on the Center would be harmful for political leaders of PTI, he said.

In reply to a question, he said PTI leaders brought Afghan people and armed men to sabotage peaceful environment of the Center.

He said PTI had made all out efforts to halt business and economic activity in the country through protest demonstration and public gathering.

To another question, he said, there is a need to take hard decision to stop undemocratic and uncivilized activities of the PTI in future.