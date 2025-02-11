Open Menu

Advisor Urges PTI To Resume Dialogue For Resolving Political Issues

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 11, 2025 | 11:46 PM

Advisor urges PTI to resume dialogue for resolving political issues

Advisor to Prime Minister on Legal Affairs Barrister Aqeel Malik on Tuesday urged the leaders of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), to resume dialogue with political parties for resolving political issues

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) Advisor to Prime Minister on Legal Affairs Barrister Aqeel Malik on Tuesday urged the leaders of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), to resume dialogue with political parties for resolving political issues.

Dialogue is the only option for PTI to address political matters, he said while talking to a private television channel.

In reply to a question, he said PTI founder is trying to seek NRO from the government through different tactics. PTI founder will have to face the cases and seek relief from the courts, he added.

To a question about performance of the PTI, he said PTI could not deliver to masses during its tenure of four years.

He said incumbent government has reduced the inflation despite economic challenges.

He said pakistan stock exchange and exports are showing progress due to prudent policies of the government.

Recent Stories

Dubai Future Foundation, IBM join forces to make D ..

Dubai Future Foundation, IBM join forces to make Dubai global AI hub

17 minutes ago
 BBoIT’s CEO meets with Florian Walter from Germa ..

BBoIT’s CEO meets with Florian Walter from German Chamber Abroad

1 minute ago
 Chairman STEVTA vows to align technical courses wi ..

Chairman STEVTA vows to align technical courses with industry needs

1 minute ago
 AJK Prime Minister urges critics to reflect on Pal ..

AJK Prime Minister urges critics to reflect on Palestine's plight

1 minute ago
 DIG inaugurated Masjid Bilal

DIG inaugurated Masjid Bilal

1 minute ago
 U.S. Aid Programs in Pakistan continue despite 90 ..

U.S. Aid Programs in Pakistan continue despite 90 days pause for funding review: ..

1 minute ago
Alia Bhatt undergoes intense training for upcoming ..

Alia Bhatt undergoes intense training for upcoming film Alpha

24 minutes ago
 PM arrives in Islamabad after completing UAE visit

PM arrives in Islamabad after completing UAE visit

20 minutes ago
 Hamza reviews progress of ongoing development proj ..

Hamza reviews progress of ongoing development projects

12 minutes ago
 Joint operation carried out against illegal electr ..

Joint operation carried out against illegal electricity connections

12 minutes ago
 KUST counseling center inaugurated to support stud ..

KUST counseling center inaugurated to support students' mental health

12 minutes ago
 ED PODA visits NDF Rehabilitation Center

ED PODA visits NDF Rehabilitation Center

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan