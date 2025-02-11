Advisor Urges PTI To Resume Dialogue For Resolving Political Issues
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 11, 2025 | 11:46 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) Advisor to Prime Minister on Legal Affairs Barrister Aqeel Malik on Tuesday urged the leaders of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), to resume dialogue with political parties for resolving political issues.
Dialogue is the only option for PTI to address political matters, he said while talking to a private television channel.
In reply to a question, he said PTI founder is trying to seek NRO from the government through different tactics. PTI founder will have to face the cases and seek relief from the courts, he added.
To a question about performance of the PTI, he said PTI could not deliver to masses during its tenure of four years.
He said incumbent government has reduced the inflation despite economic challenges.
He said pakistan stock exchange and exports are showing progress due to prudent policies of the government.
