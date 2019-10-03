Advisor visits small hydel projects in Lower Dir, Swat

Advisor to Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhawa on Energy and Power, Himayat Ullah Khan here Thursday visited various hydel power generation houses in Lower Dir, Swat and inspected operations of these power houses

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ) : Advisor to Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhawa on Energy and Power, Himayat Ullah Khan here Thursday visited various hydel power generation houses in Lower Dir, Swat and inspected operations of these power houses.

Flanked by local people and media persons, the Advisor said Darral Khwar, Gorken and Koto hydel power projects would generate 160 megawatt electricity that would be a great addition and benefit in terms of electricity for the local people.

He said Darral Khwar project was providing 36.

6 megawatt electricity at this time. He further informed that 280 out of 350 small hydel power projects have almost been completed while the remaining would be completed by the end of this year.

The Advisor said around 80000 house units will be benefited by these small hydro projects.

On the occasion he said, following strict instructions issued by the Prime Minister and Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa work on these small hydel projects was continued in full swing.