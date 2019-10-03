UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Advisor Visits Small Hydel Projects In Lower Dir, Swat

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 03rd October 2019 | 05:07 PM

Advisor visits small hydel projects in Lower Dir, Swat

Advisor to Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhawa on Energy and Power, Himayat Ullah Khan here Thursday visited various hydel power generation houses in Lower Dir, Swat and inspected operations of these power houses

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ) : Advisor to Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhawa on Energy and Power, Himayat Ullah Khan here Thursday visited various hydel power generation houses in Lower Dir, Swat and inspected operations of these power houses.

Flanked by local people and media persons, the Advisor said Darral Khwar, Gorken and Koto hydel power projects would generate 160 megawatt electricity that would be a great addition and benefit in terms of electricity for the local people.

He said Darral Khwar project was providing 36.

6 megawatt electricity at this time. He further informed that 280 out of 350 small hydel power projects have almost been completed while the remaining would be completed by the end of this year.

The Advisor said around 80000 house units will be benefited by these small hydro projects.

On the occasion he said, following strict instructions issued by the Prime Minister and Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa work on these small hydel projects was continued in full swing.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Electricity Swat Dir Media

Recent Stories

TECNO SPARK 4 Trending On Twitter

21 minutes ago

Hazardous air pollutants cross WHO safe air qualit ..

4 minutes ago

Netflix in Italy tax evasion probe: reports

4 minutes ago

Resident seeks more parking plazas in Islamabad

4 minutes ago

Over 7,600 Pakistani students studying at US varsi ..

4 minutes ago

Renowned religious scholar Allama Shahansha Naqvi ..

32 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.