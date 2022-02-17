Advisor visits Sukkur headquarters hospital

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2022 ) :Advisor to Sindh Chief Minister Barrister Arslan Shaikh on Thursday visited the District headquarters hospital Sukkur.

Arslan directed the District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Jamil Ahmed Mahar to provide best health facilities to the poor patients.

He checked the attendance of doctors and paramedics in emergency ward and inquired about the provision of free medicines to the patients there.

He also directed the hospital's management as well as Municipal administration to ensure cleanliness at all costs. He also directed to ensure availability of healthcare facilities for ailing people as a large population of the district depended on the hospital for treatment.