Open Menu

Advisor Vows Effective Redressal Of Public Complaints

Faizan Hashmi Published September 25, 2025 | 11:20 AM

Advisor vows effective redressal of public complaints

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) Advisor to the Punjab Ombudsman (PO) Regional Office, Tanveer Iqbal Tabassum, said on Thursday that

all regional offices of the Ombudsman had launched a public service program for the prompt redressal of citizens’ grievances.

While addressing a ceremony held at the District Council Hall regarding Quality Management System certificates, the Advisor stated that officers at these offices were actively engaged with renewed spirit and commitment to resolving public complaints in a transparent manner.

He stressed that maladministration, unnecessary delays, negligence, misconduct, and corruption in government services were being dealt with through timely and fair actions.

Tabassum further highlighted that complaints were being addressed without any fee through immediate inquiries, and complainants were no longer required to appear repeatedly at offices, as joint hearings had been introduced.

He noted that the Ombudsman Department had also extended its scope to cover complaints related to the protection of children’s rights, reflecting the institution’s growing role in public welfare.

The ceremony was attended by the CEO of the District Council, along with officers and employees from various government departments.

The participants were apprised of the reforms and the importance of maintaining quality standards in public institutions to ensure better service delivery to the people.

Recent Stories

Senate Slams excessive fees on overseas remittance ..

Senate Slams excessive fees on overseas remittances

24 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 September 202 ..

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 September 2025

2 hours ago
 India qualify for Asia Cup 2025 final after beatin ..

India qualify for Asia Cup 2025 final after beating Bangladesh

12 hours ago
 Organic growers of Parsacha emerges brightly at th ..

Organic growers of Parsacha emerges brightly at the grand “Agricultural Exhibi ..

12 hours ago
 Social Cohesion Leaders Council explores social co ..

Social Cohesion Leaders Council explores social cohesion, quality of life

12 hours ago
PPP wins three UC vice chairmen seats in districts ..

PPP wins three UC vice chairmen seats in districts East, Keamari, West

12 hours ago
 Darra Adam Khel disputes addressed in key meeting

Darra Adam Khel disputes addressed in key meeting

12 hours ago
 Federal Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam ..

Federal Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar meets delegation ..

12 hours ago
 Foreign policy success strengthening Pakistan’s ..

Foreign policy success strengthening Pakistan’s global standing: Aqeel Malik

12 hours ago
 Infrastructure rehabilitation top priority after f ..

Infrastructure rehabilitation top priority after floods: Moeen Wattoo

12 hours ago
 Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Engineer Amir Kh ..

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Engineer Amir Khattak champions development in ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan