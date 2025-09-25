Advisor vows effective redressal of public complaints

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) Advisor to the Punjab Ombudsman (PO) Regional Office, Tanveer Iqbal Tabassum, said on Thursday that

all regional offices of the Ombudsman had launched a public service program for the prompt redressal of citizens’ grievances.

While addressing a ceremony held at the District Council Hall regarding Quality Management System certificates, the Advisor stated that officers at these offices were actively engaged with renewed spirit and commitment to resolving public complaints in a transparent manner.

He stressed that maladministration, unnecessary delays, negligence, misconduct, and corruption in government services were being dealt with through timely and fair actions.

Tabassum further highlighted that complaints were being addressed without any fee through immediate inquiries, and complainants were no longer required to appear repeatedly at offices, as joint hearings had been introduced.

He noted that the Ombudsman Department had also extended its scope to cover complaints related to the protection of children’s rights, reflecting the institution’s growing role in public welfare.

The ceremony was attended by the CEO of the District Council, along with officers and employees from various government departments.

The participants were apprised of the reforms and the importance of maintaining quality standards in public institutions to ensure better service delivery to the people.