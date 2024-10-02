Advisor Wafaqi Mohtasib Calls For Sharing Of Experiences To Mutual Advantage
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) A five-member delegation from the Secretariat General of the Ombudsman Office of Bahrain, headed by Mohamed Tawfeeq Ali Taqi, Chief of the Development Division, visited the Wafaqi Mohtasib Office here on Wednesday.
The delegation is currently on a visit to Pakistan to study the growth and development of ombudsmanship in the country. They were briefed by the Advisor, Wafaqi Mohtasib Secretariat (WMS), Mr. Shahid Humayun on the role, functions and working of the organization with special reference to the new initiatives taken for providing speedy relief to the general public against mal-administration.
The Advisor informed the delegation that currently the focus was on improvement in service delivery operations and expanding the outreach and accessibility of the organization with a view to providing administrative relief to the people, especially in the remote and far-flung areas of the country.
Later, the delegation also visited the Asian Ombudsman Association (AOA) Secretariat, Islamabad, wherein it was apprised of the role and functions of the Association by the Executive Secretary, AOA, Amb (R) Abdul Moiz Bokhari.
He said that the organization is following the well-known and internationally acclaimed development benchmarks like the Paris Principles, Venice Principles and UN Resolution 77/224 of 2022 for greater outreach and promotion of good governance in the member states.
The delegation commended the excellent role being played by the organization towards the resolution of public grievances and expressed the view that sharing of experiences would help both organizations to grow professionally, and to their mutual advantage. It also visited some other ombudsmen organizations like the Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) and the Federal Ombudsman Secretariat for Protection Against Harassment (FOSPAH).
