Advisories Already Issued To Facilitate Students For Appearing In AS-A-O-Level Exams: NA Informed

9 hours ago Tue 28th September 2021 | 07:47 PM

The National Assembly was informed on Tuesday that the Higher Education Commission (HEC) and Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Authority (PEIRA) had already issued advisories to universities and schools' management to extend 'full facilitation" to the students for appearing in the AS, A and O-Level exams, without affecting their regular studies

"The management of universities and schools have been asked to grant leave to the students for appearing in the AS, A and O-Level exams, and making arrangements for holding remedial classes so that their regular studies may not affect," Parliamentary Secretary for Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training Waiha Qamar apprised the lawmakers while responding to a Calling Attention notice.

Shahida Rehmani of Pakistan Peoples Party had invited the House attention towards a matter of urgent public importance regarding taking of classes in the universities and A-level examinations simultaneously that caused grave concern among the public.

The parliamentary secretary said the students had been given a relaxation, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, by shifting the AS, A, and O-Level exams' schedules from May-June to October-November.

The House also adopted a motion moved by Mehnaz Akber Aziz of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, under sub-rule (7) of rule 154 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of business in the National Assembly, 2007, that the Islamabad Capital Territory Prohibition of Corporal Punishment Bill, 2020, as passed by the National Assembly and not passed by the Senate within ninety days of its laying in the Senate, be referred to the Joint Sitting for consideration and passage.

