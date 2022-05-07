Advisories issued for protection of forest, wildlife during week long heatwave in KP

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2022 ) :Forest, Environment and Wildlife Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Saturday issued separate advisories for protection of forest and wildlife from severe heatwave due to be observed in the country in general and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in particular for over a week.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government have jointly issued advisories on the situation of severe heatwave for one week starting from Sunday, May 8, 2022, on which the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Forest Department has directed special measures for this period.

According to notification, every concerned Conservator, Divisional Forest Officer and Wildlife Department officials will be personally responsible for implementation of the advisory on forests, nurseries, national parks, Peshawar Zoo and other zoos, pheasantries, wildlife parks etc.

Forest department officials should direct field staff to keep hats and bottles of lemon and salt mixing and cover their heads with soaked cloth, wear loose clothing, drink water regularly and avoid direct exposure to direct sunlight wherever possible.

The provision of first aid kits with the nearest health center identification and necessary assistance for heatstroke, dehydration should be arranged as much as possible at the place of actual deployment.

Soft root system of plants in order to avoid any damage, it is advisable to make a proper watering schedule in the morning or in the evening.

Priority of watering according to plant species - those who need more water such as Ornamental plants etc. should be preferred while defective, leaking water bowsers and pipes etc. should be repaired on emergency basis.

Ensure the presence of staff on time, additional janitors temporarily where needed It is also advised to refrain from sowing seeds in the planting area till the last week of June.

Shade or bamboo shoots should be arranged with tube shifting of seeds in nurseries be stopped immediately and provision of shade should be made where possible.

Similarly, wildlife crews are required to ensure regular replacement of drinking water in the respective water ponds, tubs, pots twice daily (morning and afternoon) to ensure availability of fresh water to animals and birds.

Instructions have been issued to keep the water fountain provided at Bird Avenue at the zoo active so that the birds can bathe and soak themselves. Arrangements should be made to provide cages with shelter at the top and sides. Water should be sprinkled in the cages to ensure cooling of birds and animals and fans and coolers should be installed in animal houses and shelters for cooling purposes at the zoo.

Medicines in case of illness mix in water. Provide juicy food such as fruits to feed specific animals and meet their body's water needs.

Provide hats to protect the staff working in the Department of Wildlife Cages and facilities from the sun.

Bottles of water should be provided to the staff for use in field duty and cold water facility should be provided to both the visitors and the staff through water points at different places.

Wildlife Department arrange seating and inform visitors, especially families and children, to visit facilities in the morning or evening to avoid heat stress.

The district administration has also been directed to strengthen coordination with Rescue 1122, field staff and police.

Conservators and Divisional Forest Officers and Wildlife Department officials have been directed to spend maximum time in the field for hand-on monitoring and management during these 7 days.