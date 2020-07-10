Advisory body formed for monitoring of health facilities

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :The Health Department has constituted an advisory committee to monitor health facilities at government hospitals here.

A spokesman for the Health Department said on Friday that Dr Qaisar Mehmood has been nominated as chairperson of the committee, while Mehmood Ali Khan, Muhammad Umar, Tatheerud Din Advocate, Engineer Javaid Iqbal Shah, Abdul Aleem Advocate and Dr Muhammad Yaseen are members of the body.

He said that the body would conduct checking of the government hospitals and monitor provision of health facilities, especially through Insaf Health Card.

The body would also check quality and supply of medicines in addition to performance and attendance of doctors and paramedical staff.

The body was also directed to submit its report to the Health Minister on 10th of every month, the spokesman added.