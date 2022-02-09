Advisory body to auction 5G telecom services notified

ISLAMABAD, Feb 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) :Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication has notified formation of an advisory committee to auction 5G telecom services across the country.

The committee, headed by Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin, would consist of 13 members including Minister for IT and Telecommunications Syed Amin ul Haque, Minister for Science and Technology Shibli Faraz, Minister for Industry and Production, Advisor on Trade and Investment, Secretaries of Finance, IT, Law, members of Telecom, IT, Telecom division, Chairman PTA, Executive Director, Frequency Allocation board (FAB) and officials of key institutions, according to notification shared with media on Wednesday.

Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque said the committee would review the spectrum available and used in Pakistan as per international standards.

He said the mandate of the committee would be to approve a 'Strategic Plan' for launch of 5-G services after review.

The minister said that stakeholders, especially telecom companies, would also be consulted for the strategic plan and the committee would approve 5G spectrum auction procedure in light of consultant's suggestions.

Amin Ul Haque said 5-G spectrum auction would be made workable keeping in view the concerns of telecom sector. Establishment of 5- G ecosystem under Digital Pakistan Vision is important for people and economic development of the country, he added.

The minister said efforts were being made to launch 5-G services by December 2022 or January 2023, initially the services will be launched in 5 major cities of the country.