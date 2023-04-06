Close
Advisory Committee Finalizes Site For Constitution Monument

Muhammad Irfan Published April 06, 2023 | 05:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2023 ) :The constitution monument will be constructed on the ground in front of the Parliament Lodges facing Jinnah Avenue. The decision was taken unanimously by the Advisory Committee constituted to oversee preparations for the Golden Jubilee of the Constitution 1973. The location was chosen following a careful evaluation of the suggestions made by the Capital Development Authority at the Committee's sixth meeting, which was presided over by Convener Mian Raza Rabbani.

The participants were of the view that the monument would serve as a symbol of Pakistan's commitment to democracy and its adherence to the principles enshrined in the Constitution. It was expected to become a landmark of the capital city and a source of inspiration for generations to come.

Speaking on the occasion, Convener expressed his satisfaction with the progress made by the Committee. He said, "The constitution monument is a significant project that will showcase Pakistan's achievements and its commitment to democracy.

I am delighted that the Advisory Committee has finalized the design, and I am confident that the monument will be a source of pride for all Pakistanis." On April 10, 2023, a ceremony to lay the monument's cornerstone will take place. It is anticipated that the monument will be finished before August 14th, 2023.

The Chair of the Sub-Committee on Declamation, established by the Advisory Committee, Ms. Asiya Azeem, briefed the Committee on the progress accomplished thus far in relation to the declamation competitions taking place in educational institutions throughout the country. The Committee admired her dedication to the subject.

The meeting was attended by parliamentarians Kamran Murtaza, Dr. Nafisa Shah, Engr. Sabir Hussain Kaim Khani, Ms. Asiya Azeem, Ramesh Kumar Vankwani, Farhatullah Babar, Zafarullah Khan, and government functionaries.

