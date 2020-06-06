Advisory committee formed to bring structural reforms in Zarai Taraqiati Bank Limited

Zarai Taraqiati Bank Limited (ZTBL) President Shahbaz Jameel on Friday said that an advisory committee of senior bankers had been formed to help ZTBL management in carrying out structural reforms

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2020 ):Zarai Taraqiati Bank Limited (ZTBL) President Shahbaz Jameel on Friday said that an advisory committee of senior bankers had been formed to help ZTBL management in carrying out structural reforms.

He said initiative has been taken under the direction of Prime Minister.

He informed the ZTBL senior officers during a meeting that specific steps were being taken to further improve the ZTBL operations.

"In order to achieve the desired objectives, efficient, skilled and result-oriented professional executives are pivotal and therefore, the incumbent management is hiring executives from the market on merit", he added.

He said : "ZTBL is a prime institution which is playing its role for the promotion of agriculture sector as well as economic uplift of the rural community." He appreciated the senior executives and staff for their hard work and commitment amid the coronavirus (COVID-19).

He assured that the ZTBL management would continue its efforts to support the farmer community to uplift agriculture sector.

The senior officers of ZTBL was informed that the bank was hiring essential manpower from industry to fill the positions of Zonal Chiefs in different zones of the Bank, which were temporary filled as time-gap arrangement or lying vacant due to superannuation of employees and withdrawal of promotions on the directions of apex court.

"For bringing transparency, it is mentioned explicitly in the advertisement that any direct or indirect influence during the course of hiring process will tantamount to blacklisting of the candidate," he added.

He said the ZTBL would make all-out efforts to ensure the efficient delivery of agriculture bankingservices to farmers' communities.