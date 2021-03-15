Advisory Committee on Cryptocurrency to hold inaugural meeting on Wednesday

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :The inaugural meeting of Khyber Pakhtunkwa Advisory Committee on Cryptocurrency and Cryptomining will be held on Wednesday here at Information Technology board Office.

Advisor to the Chief Minister on Science and Information Technology Ziaullah Bangash said that the advisor committee will review and discuss necessary steps for legislation on digital Currency.

He also thanked members of the provincial assembly who raised their voice regarding Cryptocurrency and Cryptomining.

He said that MPAs would continue to work for the necessary legislation in this regard and to formulate a set of laws.