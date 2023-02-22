UrduPoint.com

Advisory Committee Proposes April 10th For Commemorating Constitution's Golden Jubilee In Educational Institutions

Sumaira FH Published February 22, 2023 | 08:53 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) :Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf on Wednesday said the objective of commemorating the golden jubilee of the 1973 Constitution was to highlight the irrefutable importance of this document and sensitize the citizenry about their rights and responsibilities.

He also added that the "constitution is the only document which can guide a nation on the path of development and prosperity".

He expressed these views while chairing the second advisory committee meeting to finalize the arrangement for Golden Jubilee Celebration in Parliament House, a news release said.

The advisory committee finalised proposals regarding the issuance of a special booklet about basic components of the constitution, holding declamation contests, finalizing the participants' list for the proposed joint session of Parliament, building a monument of the Constitution and matters pertaining to the publications and airing of related content.

Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf said that matter of building constitution monument should be dealt with keeping in view the durability and prominence of the project. The advisory committee also agreed to visit the site chosen for the construction of the monument. Additionally, the committee proposed to commemorate the constitutional day on April 10th in all educational institutions across the country.

Besides Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf and Senator Mian Raza Rabbani, the meeting was attended by the committee members and government functionaries.

