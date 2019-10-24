UrduPoint.com
Advisory Council For Empowerment Of Disabled Persons Notified

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 24th October 2019 | 07:37 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ) :Sindh Government has notified the constitution of Provincial Advisory Council for Empowerment of Persons With Disabilities (PWDs) to protect the rights of PWDs.

Special Assistant to CM Sindh on Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPD) Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar has termed the constitution of Provincial Advisory Council for empowerment of PWDs a great achievement of DEPD, said a statement on Thursday.

The minister for DEPD shall be its chairman while Secretary DEPD will be vice chairman of the Advisory Council.

Four members of Sindh Assembly Syeda Marvi Faseeh, Nida Khuro, Rana Ansar and Naseem Rajpar are members of the Advisory Council.

Seventeen Additional Secretaries from various departments of Sindh Government are also its members.

Chairpersons of Special education Department of Karachi and Sindh Universities, representatives of NGOs and FPCCI, experts in the field of disabilities and rehabilitation are also its members.

The advisory Council shall meet at least once in every two months to advise the government on policies, legislation and projects with regard to persons with disabilities.

Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar expressed his hope that the Advisory Council would definitely work in right direction and would protect the rights of PWDs to make their lives comfortable.

