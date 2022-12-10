Advisory council members from Bahrain meet OPC Punjab vice chairman

A meeting of the advisory council members, nominated from Bahrain, was held under the chairmanship of Vice Chairperson Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab Syed Tariq Mehmoodul Hassan.

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2022 ) :A meeting of the advisory council members, nominated from Bahrain, was held under the chairmanship of Vice Chairperson Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab Syed Tariq Mehmoodul Hassan.

The members briefed the vice chairperson about the problems of Pakistanis living in Bahrain.

The OPC Punjab vice-chairperson told the meeting that since the first day after assuming office, his team has been busy 24 hours in solving problems of overseas Pakistanis. So far, 68 per cent of the complaints received from overseas Pakistanis had been resolved. And immediate steps were being taken to resolve the remaining complaints as well, he added.

He informed the members of the Bahrain advisory council about the international overseas conference, being organised by the OPC in Lahore soon to take immediate steps to solve problems and complaints of overseas Pakistanis.

He ordered for launching an awareness campaign about the conference being held in Bahrain. "It is our effort that more than 2,000 overseas Pakistanis participated in the overseas international conference," he added.

The members of Bahrain advisory council appreciated the performance of Punjab OPC vice chairperson and said that Tariq Mahmoodul Hassan is a valuable asset to overseas Pakistanis.

The Overseas Pakistanis Commission is open 24 hours a day to assist the overseas Pakistanis, he said adding that it was a good move.