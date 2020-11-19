UrduPoint.com
Advisory Council On Foreign Affairs Discuss Recent Developments

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 19th November 2020 | 03:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :The 15th session of Advisory Council on Foreign Affairs chaired by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi deliberated important recent developments having a bearing on Pakistan's foreign relations, the Foreign Office said Thursday.

The meeting held at Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday was attended among others by Parliamentary Secretary for Foreign Affairs Andaleeb Abbas, Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood, eminent academicians, retired ambassadors and government officials.

The Foreign Minister apprised the participants of key engagements in the foreign affairs domain, since the last session of the Council, including Pakistan's re-election to the Human Rights Council, and commencement of Intra-Afghan negotiations.

The rising trend of Islamophobia, its causes, implications and remedies was also discussed.

Headed by the Foreign Minister, the Advisory Council provides a platform to channel independent expert opinion into foreign policy formulation. The latest meeting marked its 15th Session.

