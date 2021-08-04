Advisory for cotton growers during monsoon

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :Agriculture experts advised cotton growers to pay heed to weather forecast before carrying out their farming activities especially during monsoon.

A spokesman for agriculture (Extension) department told APP on Wednesday said although rains were beneficial for crops yet it was very injurious for cotton crops if rainwater remained stagnant in fields for more than 24 hours.

He said farmers should immediately drain out rainwater from cotton fields because growth of plants stopped which also started dying after 48 hours, therefore, farmers should drain out excessive rainwater.

He said roots of plants stopped working in stagnant water so if color of the crop turned yellow, growers should spray 2% solution of urea on plants after draining rainwater so that plants could start growing again.

He said growers should apply water to crops preferably in the evening and use recommendedsprays at the time of flowering. They should also use recommended fertilizers and pesticides toget a bumper yield besides ensuring pest scouting twice in a week.