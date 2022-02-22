UrduPoint.com

Advisory For Farmers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 22, 2022 | 04:40 PM

Advisory for farmers

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) :Agriculture experts have advised farmers to cultivate cucumber early and complete it during March to get a bumper yield.

A spokesman for the agriculture department said on Tuesday that cucumber was used widely to resolve problems of skin, stomach, diabetes, high blood pressure, etc as it was a major source of vitamins, magnesium and minerals.

The farmers should cultivate cucumber crops at maximum area of land because it also played an effective role in mitigating their financial problems.

March is the most suitable time for early sowing of cucumber whereas its late cultivationcan be delayed by July, he added.

>