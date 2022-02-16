Advisory for farmers about Karela cultivation

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) :The agriculture experts advised growers to start cultivation of Karela (bitter gourd) immediately and complete it by end of March to get a bumper yield.

A spokesman for the agriculture extension department said growers should cultivate approved varieties of Karela as these had better disease resistance in addition to provide the maximum production.

The farmers should use 3.5-4 kg seed of Karela for cultivation per acre crop and contactthe agriculture department if they need any assistance or guidance, he added.