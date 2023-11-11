Advisory for farmers of Barani areas

The Punjab agriculture department has advised farmers of rain fed areas to complete wheat sowing till November 15

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2023) The Punjab agriculture department has advised farmers of rain fed areas to complete wheat sowing till November 15.

A spokesman for the department said on Saturday that in Barani area growers should

use 40 to 45 kilograms of seed on per acre of land for cultivation.

He said that wheat growers of rain fed areas should get anti fugus spray done on seeds

from the agriculture department prior to sowing.

The spokesman said: "Approved wheat varities are Markaz 19, Urooj 22, Barani 17, Pakistan 13,

Fateh Jhang 16, MA 21 and Nashaan 21."

He also suggested farmers to pay special on removal of weeds for obtaining

desired yield targets.