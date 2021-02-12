Advisory for growers

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :The agriculture experts advised farmers to start cultivation of Karela (bitter gourd) and complete it by end of March to get bumper yield.

A spokesman for the agriculture extension department told APP on Friday that growers should cultivate approved varieties of Karela as these had disease resistance besides providing the maximum production.

The farmers should use 3.5-4 kilograms seed of Karela for cultivation per acre and contactthe agriculture department if they needed any assistance or guidance, he added.