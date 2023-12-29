Open Menu

Advisory For Growers About Potato Cultivation

Faizan Hashmi Published December 29, 2023 | 04:10 PM

Advisory for growers about potato cultivation

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2023) The agriculture experts advised growers to start cultivation of Baharia potato crops

with the advent of January and complete it by mid of February to get a bumper yield.

According to a spokesman for the Agriculture (Extension) Department, the potato is

used largely in Pakistan because it is a rich source of proteins, carbohydrates, potassium

and sodium, etc.

He said farmers should start its cultivation in January and use seed of approved varieties

over maximum space of their land.

Its production would not only play a pivotal role in meeting food requirements of the country

but also help growers in mitigating their financial constraints, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Agriculture January February

Recent Stories

Infinix HOT 40 series: Redefining Mobile Gaming - ..

Infinix HOT 40 series: Redefining Mobile Gaming - Features You Can't Ignore

3 hours ago
 Spark Beyond the Ordinary; TECNO SPARK 20 Launches ..

Spark Beyond the Ordinary; TECNO SPARK 20 Launches in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 December 2023

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 December 2023

8 hours ago
 Tribute paid to Dr. Majeed Abel for his 30 years o ..

Tribute paid to Dr. Majeed Abel for his 30 years of peace services

17 hours ago
 French father suspected of killing wife, children ..

French father suspected of killing wife, children 'heard voices'

17 hours ago
India's series dream ends in three-day defeat by S ..

India's series dream ends in three-day defeat by South Africa

17 hours ago
 ECC directs NPMC to check hoarding, price stabilit ..

ECC directs NPMC to check hoarding, price stability

18 hours ago
 CM KP distributes 148 degrees among medical studen ..

CM KP distributes 148 degrees among medical students

18 hours ago
 White House hopeful Haley rebuked over Civil War c ..

White House hopeful Haley rebuked over Civil War comments

18 hours ago
 Home Minister chairs meeting on appointment of new ..

Home Minister chairs meeting on appointment of new AIG Police in Makran

18 hours ago
 CPO directs strict action against weapon display, ..

CPO directs strict action against weapon display, aerial firing on New Year nigh ..

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan