Advisory for growers about potato cultivation

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2023) The agriculture experts advised growers to start cultivation of Baharia potato crops

with the advent of January and complete it by mid of February to get a bumper yield.

According to a spokesman for the Agriculture (Extension) Department, the potato is

used largely in Pakistan because it is a rich source of proteins, carbohydrates, potassium

and sodium, etc.

He said farmers should start its cultivation in January and use seed of approved varieties

over maximum space of their land.

Its production would not only play a pivotal role in meeting food requirements of the country

but also help growers in mitigating their financial constraints, he added.