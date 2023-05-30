Advisory for growers of cauliflower

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2023 ) :The agriculture experts advised growers to complete preparations for early cultivation of cauliflower from first week of July.

A spokesman for the agriculture (extension) department said on Tuesday that July was the best for early cultivation of cauliflower crops, therefore, farmers should sow seeds for seedlings (Paneeri) in the nursery after mid of June and shift plantlets from nursery to the field during first week of July.

He said that weather temperature from 17 to 18 degrees centigrade was much suitable for growth of cauliflower crop while its plants could also survive from 20 to 30 degrees centigrade temperature.

However, the crop production and its quality badly affected if temperature increased from 30 degrees centigrade, he added.

He said growers could harvest their cauliflower crop in September and October if they transferred its plantlets from nursery to field during first week of July. If they shifted these saplings in the field during last week of August, then they could harvest this crop during November and December.

He advised growers to use one kilogram seed of cauliflower for seedlings in the nursery. They shouldalso arrange shed or mulch to protect cauliflower nursery from sizzling and harsh summer weather.

The farmers should also apply pesticides and fungicides to the seed before sowing it in the nursery for seedlings so that it could give better germination, he added.