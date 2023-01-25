Advisory for growers of Gourd cultivation

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2023 ) :The agriculture experts advised farmers to start cultivation of gourd (Ghiya Kaddu) immediately with the advent of February and complete it by end of March to get a bumper yield.

A spokesman for the agriculture department said on Wednesday that growers should cultivate approved varieties of gourd as these had better disease resistance in addition to provide the maximum production.

The farmers should use 2-2.5 kilogram seed of gourd for cultivation per acre crop and contactthe agriculture department if they needed any assistance or guidance, he added.