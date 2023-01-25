UrduPoint.com

Advisory For Growers Of Gourd Cultivation

Umer Jamshaid Published January 25, 2023 | 02:20 PM

Advisory for growers of Gourd cultivation

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2023 ) :The agriculture experts advised farmers to start cultivation of gourd (Ghiya Kaddu) immediately with the advent of February and complete it by end of March to get a bumper yield.

A spokesman for the agriculture department said on Wednesday that growers should cultivate approved varieties of gourd as these had better disease resistance in addition to provide the maximum production.

The farmers should use 2-2.5 kilogram seed of gourd for cultivation per acre crop and contactthe agriculture department if they needed any assistance or guidance, he added.

Related Topics

Agriculture February March

Recent Stories

OIC Secretary-General Receives the New Permanent R ..

OIC Secretary-General Receives the New Permanent Representative of Chad

29 minutes ago
 AD Ports Group signs MoU with one of Türkiye’s ..

AD Ports Group signs MoU with one of Türkiye’s steel producers

47 minutes ago
 Pakistan desires to see peace in war-hit Afghanist ..

Pakistan desires to see peace in war-hit Afghanistan: FM

47 minutes ago
 Pakistan Navy, PMSA And Collectorate Of Customs En ..

Pakistan Navy, PMSA And Collectorate Of Customs Enforcement Seized 1450 Kg Of Dr ..

1 hour ago
 Dubai Customs Week organizes awareness activities ..

Dubai Customs Week organizes awareness activities on 2nd day of Dubai Customs 6t ..

1 hour ago
 Ali Imran Zaidi an Athlete & Businessman

Ali Imran Zaidi an Athlete & Businessman

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.