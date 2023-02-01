UrduPoint.com

Advisory For Growers Of Sunflower

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 01, 2023

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ) :The agriculture experts on Wednesday said that late sowing might reduce production of sunflower crops, therefore, growers should complete its cultivation up to February 15.

A spokesman for the agriculture department said sunflower was an important crop which could play a pivotal role in reducing import of edible oil. "This crop can also help growers in mitigating their financial hardships as this commodity has attractive market value", he said and urged growers to immediately start cultivation of sunflower and complete it by mid of February as it was the best time for this purpose.

He said that timely cultivation of crop would help proper growth of plants and grains which would reciprocally enhance per acre production, therefore, growers should complete cultivation of sunflower crops up to February 15 at all cost because late sowing could hamper the production by affecting quality as well as quantity of grains.

He said farmers should use seed of approved hybrid sunflower varieties, including FH-331,Hysun-33, NKS-278, T-40318, Agora-4, S-278, Orisun-516, Orisun-675, Orisun-701, Orisun-7, etc.

