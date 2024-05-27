Advisory for growers of sweet potato

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) The agriculture experts on Monday advised farmers to complete cultivation

of Sweet Potato (Shakar Qandi) up to mid June as late sowing would hamper

its production and cause financial loss to growers.

A spokesman for the agriculture department said sweet potato is an important commodity

which is largely used in Pakistan for catering domestic food requirements as it is a

rich source of proteins, carbohydrates, vitamin and other minerals.

He said farmers should cultivate approved varieties of sweet potatoes over maximum space of their lands because its production plays a pivotal role in mitigating financial issues of growers.

However, growers should ensure completion of its cultivation up to mid June at every cost because late sowing would reduce quality and quantity of the produce, he added.