Advisory For Growth Of Summer Vegetables

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 17th February 2021 | 05:40 PM

Advisory for growth of summer vegetables

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :Agriculture experts advised farmers to immediately start cultivation of summer vegetables as 20-35 degrees temperature is most suitable for their growth.

A spokesman for the agriculture department on Wednesday said February and March were the best time for cultivation summer vegetables, including bitter gourd (karela), gourd, pumpkin, okra, brinjal, tomato, chilli, cucumber, as these months had sufficient temperature.

He said Mera land with good drainage and organic matter was the most suitable for growing vegetables. The farmers should also apply fertilizer to improve fertility of the soil. However, goodquality seed played a pivotal role in increasing production, therefore, growers should useseed of approved varieties, he added.

More Stories From Pakistan

