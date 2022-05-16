UrduPoint.com

Advisory For Mango Farmers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 16, 2022 | 07:29 PM

Advisory for Mango farmers

Agriculture experts advised mango growers to ensure watering of orchards on weekly basis to save plants from hot weather

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2022 ) :Agriculture experts advised mango growers to ensure watering of orchards on weekly basis to save plants from hot weather.

A spokesman for the agriculture department said on Monday that mango was a precious produce of the country as Pakistan was placed at the seventh among mango producing countries of the world.

He said mango orchards were cultivated over 172,308 acres of land, including 111,432 acres land in Punjab. The total mango production in the country was 2 million metric tons while Punjab shared about 1.3 million metric tons.

He said weather temperature started rising speedily in March while humidity also remained very low in the air which was affecting mango fruits badly.

He said that normally, 13 to 30 degrees centigrade temperature was required for proper blossom of mango trees but there was 40 degrees centigrade temperature was recorded when mango plants started blooming.

This harsh weather condition badly affected the mango plants and their fruits. Therefore, farmers should remain cautious to save their fruits in the harsh weather, he said and advised to water small mango plants after every week whereas this duration can be increased up to 10 days if mango orchards had big trees.

The growers should use pesticides with consultation of horticulture experts to protect mango plants from pest attacks.

The farmers should avoid from removing grass from mango orchards and trimming trees during summers, rather they should use soluble potash to increase immunity of plants to fight against severity of the sizzling weather, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Weather World Punjab Water Immunity Agriculture Mango March From Million

Recent Stories

China says Finland's application to NATO brings 'n ..

China says Finland's application to NATO brings 'new factor' in ties

49 seconds ago
 Four injured on road

Four injured on road

50 seconds ago
 SSC exams under Hyderabad Board to start from Tues ..

SSC exams under Hyderabad Board to start from Tuesday

52 seconds ago
 DDWP revises 6 uplift schemes

DDWP revises 6 uplift schemes

53 seconds ago
 Dr. Zahid seeks nation's unity including UK based ..

Dr. Zahid seeks nation's unity including UK based expats

55 seconds ago
 China sees rising express delivery volume in Janua ..

China sees rising express delivery volume in January-April

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.