Advisory for potato cultivation

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2023) The agriculture experts advised growers to start cultivation of Baharia potato crops

with the advent of January and complete it by mid of February to get a bumper yield.

A spokesman for the Agriculture (Extension) Department told APP on Monday that the

potato is used largely in Pakistan because it is a rich source of proteins, carbohydrates,

potassium and sodium etc.

He said the farmers should start its cultivation in January and use seed of approved varieties

over the maximum space of land.

Its production not only played a pivotal role in meeting the food requirements of

people but it was helpful for growers in mitigating their financial constraints,

he added.