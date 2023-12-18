Open Menu

Advisory For Potato Cultivation

Umer Jamshaid Published December 18, 2023 | 03:10 PM

Advisory for potato cultivation

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2023) The agriculture experts advised growers to start cultivation of Baharia potato crops

with the advent of January and complete it by mid of February to get a bumper yield.

A spokesman for the Agriculture (Extension) Department told APP on Monday that the

potato is used largely in Pakistan because it is a rich source of proteins, carbohydrates,

potassium and sodium etc.

He said the farmers should start its cultivation in January and use seed of approved varieties

over the maximum space of land.

Its production not only played a pivotal role in meeting the food requirements of

people but it was helpful for growers in mitigating their financial constraints,

he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Agriculture January February

Recent Stories

Ramiz opens about Pakistan’s shortcomings in fir ..

Ramiz opens about Pakistan’s shortcomings in first Test match against Australi ..

2 hours ago
 Court orders to release Fawad Chaudhary in corrupt ..

Court orders to release Fawad Chaudhary in corruption case

2 hours ago
 Cricket Australia to provide special zone to Pakis ..

Cricket Australia to provide special zone to Pakistani fans ahead of next Test m ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 December 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 December 2023

6 hours ago
 Pakistan suffer significant setback against Austra ..

Pakistan suffer significant setback against Australia in first Test

1 day ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 December 2023

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 December 2023

1 day ago
 Football: German Bundesliga table

Football: German Bundesliga table

2 days ago
 Football: Scottish Premiership results

Football: Scottish Premiership results

2 days ago
 Football: Scottish Premiership table

Football: Scottish Premiership table

2 days ago
 Homage paid to Dr. N.A Baloch on 106th birthday an ..

Homage paid to Dr. N.A Baloch on 106th birthday anniversary

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan