Advisory for sugarcane farmers

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2023 ) :The agriculture experts on Saturday advised growers to prepare their lands for commencing cultivation of sugarcane crop with the advent of February.

According to a spokesman for the agriculture (extension) department, most excellent time for sugarcane cultivation is from February 1 to March 15.

They should also use seed of approved sugarcane varieties, including CP-77-400, CP-72-2086, CP-43-33, CPF-243, HSF-240, SPSG-26, SPF-213, SPF-245 and COJ-84, he added He said sugarcane was an important crop which not only help in catering domestic requirements but also play a pivotal role in mitigating financial constraints of growers.

The field staff of agriculture department had been activated to guide farmers for bringing themaximum land under sugarcane cultivation in Punjab. More information could be obtainedthrough agriculture helpline or from the nearest agriculture office, he added.