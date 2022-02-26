(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2022 ) :The agriculture experts on Saturday advised growers to start cultivation of sugarcane crops immediately and complete it by March 15 to get a bumper yield.

A spokesman for the agriculture extension department said farmers should cultivate approved varieties of sugarcane over maximum space because its production not only played a pivotal role in catering sugar requirements of people but also helped growers in mitigating their financial issues.

"In Punjab, growers often get 744 maunds per acre production of sugarcane crop.

This quantity canbe increased if farmers use the latest technology along with seed of approved varieties", he said.

Among the approved varieties of sugarcane include CP-77-400, CPF-237, HSF-242, CPF-250, CPF-251, HSF-240, SPF-234, SPF-213, CPF-246, CPF-247, CPF-248, CPF-249, CPF-253, CPSF-2525, SLSG-1283 and CPF-252, he said, adding that more information in this regard could be obtained from agriculture helpline 0800-15000 and 0800-29000.