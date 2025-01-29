Advisory For Vegetables Growers
Muhammad Irfan Published January 29, 2025 | 03:00 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) The Punjab agriculture department has advised vegetable growers to reduce
irrigation gap besides ensuring watering in less quantity.
A spokesman for the department said here on Wednesday that small and delicate vegetables
should be covered with plastic sheet at night to keep them safe from cold weather.
He said that potato growers should keep an eye on the crop and in case of
any disease or insect attack farmers must use pesticides recommended by
the Punjab Agriculture (Extension) wing.
He said that farmers should carefully pluck the virus affected plants and burry
them in land.
Recent Stories
Alpha Dhabi acquires 73.73% interest in National Corporation for Tourism and Hot ..
Spring Festival Gala for overseas Chinese set to air Wednesday
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Cricket fans face trouble after websites selling tick ..
CBUAE’s 2024 achievements drive momentum towards bright future for financial s ..
COMSTECH Consortium of Excellence meeting concludes
Arab Parliament for Child to launch 4th session in February
Al Seer Marine reports revenue of AED1.281 billion in 2024
American woman refuses to return to US after failing in love with Pakistani youn ..
Emirates Islamic reports profit before tax of AED3.1 billion in 2024
Fifteen killed in stampede at Kumbh Mela festival in India
Shurooq achieves 70% sales for Ajwan Khorfakkan at ACRES 2025
France leads Europe in AI innovation with 751 start-ups
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Muslim hands kicks off "Cleanliness Campaign 2025,make New Mirpur-AJK City clean" under Solid Waste ..7 minutes ago
-
DPO Mansehra vows to make the district drug-free7 minutes ago
-
Advisory for vegetables growers7 minutes ago
-
Police launch crackdown against drug pushers7 minutes ago
-
Man gets life imprisonment in murder case7 minutes ago
-
SP visits JPS to review security measures7 minutes ago