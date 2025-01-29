Open Menu

Advisory For Vegetables Growers

Muhammad Irfan Published January 29, 2025 | 03:00 PM

Advisory for vegetables growers

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) The Punjab agriculture department has advised vegetable growers to reduce

irrigation gap besides ensuring watering in less quantity.

A spokesman for the department said here on Wednesday that small and delicate vegetables

should be covered with plastic sheet at night to keep them safe from cold weather.

He said that potato growers should keep an eye on the crop and in case of

any disease or insect attack farmers must use pesticides recommended by

the Punjab Agriculture (Extension) wing.

He said that farmers should carefully pluck the virus affected plants and burry

them in land.

