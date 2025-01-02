Advisory For Wheat Sowers Issued
Muhammad Irfan Published January 02, 2025 | 11:50 AM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) Agriculture experts issued a set of guidelines for handling wheat crops during ongoing cold and dry weather conditions and advised farmers to avoid unnecessary application of Urea fertilizers pleading that the crop was now 45 days old and Urea could trigger vegetative growth only.
Agriculture spokesman said in a statement on Thursday that vegetative growth caused by unnecessary Urea application would increase the plant height which may fall in case of speedy winds.
The spokesman said that if the crop condition was better and the leaf colour was dark green then farmers should not apply Urea.
However, if the wheat crop was weak and the leaf colour was yellow then farmers can apply Urea but only after consulting agriculture officials.
In wheat fields where crops had turned yellow due to humidity, farmers should apply a spray of NPK i.e. three kilograms of N-20, P-20 and k-20 in 100 litres of water per acre.
In case of the emergence of wheat disease, brown and yellow Rust, farmers should contact agriculture officials to get advice on what spray they should apply for remedy.
Recent Stories
Naif Al-Shabbabi, Hamdan Al-Kindi lead in Liwa Festival's Freestyle Electronic S ..
China welcomes 29.2 million visitors in 11 months
Montenegro gunman kills 10, dies after attempting suicide
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 January 2025
Milan cracks down on outdoor smoking in toughest ban to date
Victory Team welcomes back Shaun Torrente for 2025 F1H2O World Championship
11 years on, Syria protesters demand answers on abducted activists
S. Korea says initial data extracted from Jeju Air crash black box voice recorde ..
NA Committee on National Food Security meets
Leeds and Burnley held to draws as Windass hits Wednesday wonder strike
AJK PM felicitates newly elected office bearers of Lahore Press Club
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Advisory for wheat sowers issued3 minutes ago
-
Dense fog disrupts routine life in city43 minutes ago
-
Governor Punjab stresses for skill development among youth11 hours ago
-
Transport dept committed to modernizing transport system of Punjab12 hours ago
-
Two killed in separate incidents in Wah12 hours ago
-
Discussion to be made after receiving demands of PTI: Irfan Siddiqui12 hours ago
-
DC Kohat chairs meeting on Kohat-Bannu road expansion13 hours ago
-
DC Kohat holds public meeting13 hours ago
-
Speaker KP Assembly approves rules of Employees Bill13 hours ago
-
500000 more youth to be provided free IT courses in 2025: Governor Tessori13 hours ago
-
Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh asks all political parties to work for dev ..13 hours ago
-
Shaheed Benazir University conducts entry test for admission to BBA, BS, MS and MPhil programs13 hours ago