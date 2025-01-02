Open Menu

Advisory For Wheat Sowers Issued

January 02, 2025

Advisory for wheat sowers issued

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) Agriculture experts issued a set of guidelines for handling wheat crops during ongoing cold and dry weather conditions and advised farmers to avoid unnecessary application of Urea fertilizers pleading that the crop was now 45 days old and Urea could trigger vegetative growth only.

Agriculture spokesman said in a statement on Thursday that vegetative growth caused by unnecessary Urea application would increase the plant height which may fall in case of speedy winds.

The spokesman said that if the crop condition was better and the leaf colour was dark green then farmers should not apply Urea.

However, if the wheat crop was weak and the leaf colour was yellow then farmers can apply Urea but only after consulting agriculture officials.

In wheat fields where crops had turned yellow due to humidity, farmers should apply a spray of NPK i.e. three kilograms of N-20, P-20 and k-20 in 100 litres of water per acre.

In case of the emergence of wheat disease, brown and yellow Rust, farmers should contact agriculture officials to get advice on what spray they should apply for remedy.

