Advisory Issued For Sowing Of Bt Cotton Varieties

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 04, 2025 | 06:30 PM

Advisory issued for sowing of Bt cotton varieties

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2025) The Punjab Agriculture Department issued guidelines here on Friday urging farmers to complete the sowing of Bt cotton varieties within the ongoing month of Apr 2025.

In a statement issued here, the agriculture spokesman said that farmers should complete the sowing of Bt varieties within the ongoing month including IUB-13, CKC-1, CKC-3, Hatf-3, Saim-32, Saim-102, IUB-222, BS-20, MNH-1020, Niab-545, CIM-663, Niab-878, Niab-1048, FH-490, IR Nibge-II and BS-15. Moreover, spokesman added, farmers should also cover at least ten per cent of area with non-Bt varieties and suggested they can opt for Niab Kiran variety or any other variety after consulting experts from their respective areas.

This would prevent the enemy pests from developing resistance against the safeguards incorporated in the Bt varieties.

Farmers can also select the Bt or non-Bt varieties other than those mentioned above in accordance with the factors like soil type, water availability after consulting officials from local agriculture extension department, the release concluded.

