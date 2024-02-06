Open Menu

Advocacy Group Seeks Political Participation Of PWDs In General Election

Umer Jamshaid Published February 06, 2024 | 10:54 PM

Advocacy group seeks political participation of PWDs in general election

A coalition of advocacy groups, community leaders, and civil society organizations have presented a Charter of Demands for political participation to nominated candidates ahead of the upcoming Election 2024 in Pakistan

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2024) A coalition of advocacy groups, community leaders, and civil society organizations have presented a Charter of Demands for political participation to nominated candidates ahead of the upcoming Election 2024 in Pakistan.

In this connection, the National Disability & Development Forum (NDF) organized a ceremony to present the charter of Demands to Makhdoom Mehboob Zaman PPP MPA candidate of PS-56 District Matiari.

PPA Candidate said that the charter of demand is a fundamental right of Persons with Disabilities (PWDs). Pakistan People’s Party always encouraged vulnerable segments of society, and the political participation of persons with disabilities will be the political agenda on a priority basis.

In another ceremony, NDF presented the Charter of Demand to Bashir Ahmed Memon PML (N) MNA Candidate NA-216, PML (N) MPA Candidate PS-57 Naseer Ahmed Memon & JUI (F) MPA Candidate PS-57 Sahib Dino Wariah District Matiari.

The nominated PML (N) candidate & Provincial President PML (N) Bashir Ahmed Memon encouraged the NDF Team for their efforts for the political & social empowerment of persons with disabilities.

Bashir Memon presented a Charter of Demand to the Central leadership of PML (N) for the reserved seats for persons with disabilities in the upcoming parliament.

Earlier Tarique Hussain Channar Program Manager NDF under RAMP Project presented a 15-point charter of demand to the Candidates of PPP, PML(N) & JUI(F) during General Election 2024.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Parliament Civil Society Matiari Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Election 2018 NA-216 PS-56 PS-57

Recent Stories

PML-N only representative party of people: Nawab S ..

PML-N only representative party of people: Nawab Sulman

4 minutes ago
 Educational, health institutions top priority for ..

Educational, health institutions top priority for NA-55: Faisal

4 minutes ago
 Scientists study levels of toxic mercury in Antarc ..

Scientists study levels of toxic mercury in Antarctic seals, whales

5 minutes ago
 One suspect killed, another injured in police enco ..

One suspect killed, another injured in police encounters

7 minutes ago
 Dr Gohar Ejaz, CM KPK discuss peaceful conduct of ..

Dr Gohar Ejaz, CM KPK discuss peaceful conduct of Elections in province

5 minutes ago
 Court dismisses bail petition of PTI leader

Court dismisses bail petition of PTI leader

5 minutes ago
CDWP recommends Rs 23.8 bln project for automated ..

CDWP recommends Rs 23.8 bln project for automated indus basin irrigation system

35 minutes ago
 Recommendations worked out on missing persons issu ..

Recommendations worked out on missing persons issue to be handed over to next go ..

35 minutes ago
 Ali Mardan inaugurates computerized Arms License, ..

Ali Mardan inaugurates computerized Arms License, Succession Certificates

44 minutes ago
 Political stability need of hour: Rana Tanveer

Political stability need of hour: Rana Tanveer

44 minutes ago
 Pakistan to continue its support to Kashmiris till ..

Pakistan to continue its support to Kashmiris till their freedom: Ejaz

44 minutes ago
 Chief Secretary visits Election Control Room in Qu ..

Chief Secretary visits Election Control Room in Quetta

53 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan