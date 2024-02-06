Advocacy Group Seeks Political Participation Of PWDs In General Election
Umer Jamshaid Published February 06, 2024 | 10:54 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2024) A coalition of advocacy groups, community leaders, and civil society organizations have presented a Charter of Demands for political participation to nominated candidates ahead of the upcoming Election 2024 in Pakistan.
In this connection, the National Disability & Development Forum (NDF) organized a ceremony to present the charter of Demands to Makhdoom Mehboob Zaman PPP MPA candidate of PS-56 District Matiari.
PPA Candidate said that the charter of demand is a fundamental right of Persons with Disabilities (PWDs). Pakistan People’s Party always encouraged vulnerable segments of society, and the political participation of persons with disabilities will be the political agenda on a priority basis.
In another ceremony, NDF presented the Charter of Demand to Bashir Ahmed Memon PML (N) MNA Candidate NA-216, PML (N) MPA Candidate PS-57 Naseer Ahmed Memon & JUI (F) MPA Candidate PS-57 Sahib Dino Wariah District Matiari.
The nominated PML (N) candidate & Provincial President PML (N) Bashir Ahmed Memon encouraged the NDF Team for their efforts for the political & social empowerment of persons with disabilities.
Bashir Memon presented a Charter of Demand to the Central leadership of PML (N) for the reserved seats for persons with disabilities in the upcoming parliament.
Earlier Tarique Hussain Channar Program Manager NDF under RAMP Project presented a 15-point charter of demand to the Candidates of PPP, PML(N) & JUI(F) during General Election 2024.
