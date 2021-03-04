ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :The Supreme Court on Thursday issued notice to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and accepted pre-arrest bail of Advocate Ahsan Abid.

A three-member bench of the apex court comprising Justice Manzoor Ahmed Malik, Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel and Justice Amin-Ud-Amin heard the case.

According to the details, the security in-charge of Federal Minister Khusro Bakhtiar had filed a case in the FIA against Advocate Ahsan Abid over blackmailing.

During the course of proceedings, Advocate Ahsan Abid said baseless allegations were leveled against him.

He said he had filed a petition in the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against Punjab Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht and Khusro Bakhtar. "I am being pressured to withdraw my application from the national anti-graft watchdog," he added.