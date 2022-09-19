Advocate among three alleged killers of Waqar Altaf arrested: Police

Local police succeeded in arresting three alleged killers, including an Islamabad-based lawyer, involved in the murder of a local lawyer Waqar Altaf in his residence in Dadayal town of the lake district of Mirpur-AJK

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2022 ) : Local police succeeded in arresting three alleged killers, including an Islamabad-based lawyer, involved in the murder of a local lawyer Waqar Altaf in his residence in Dadayal town of the lake district of Mirpur-AJK.

"Preliminary probe into the blind murder case revealed of the alleged involvement of Israr Altaf, UK-based real brother of the ill-fated Advocate Waqar and other individual Sikander based in Turkey over property and wealth dispute," Mirpur Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Raja Irfan Saleem disclosed this while briefing to reporters here on Monday.

"Police have recovered and confiscated the arms, motorbike and two police uniforms used by the accused for assassination of the Advocate Waqar Altaf in his residence in Dadayal on September 10, this year," Irfan Saleem said.

"The arrested accused include the alleged ring leader an Islamabad-based Advocate Bilal Ahmed son of Liaqat Ali r/o Sheikhupura, member Islamabad bar association, Hameed Ullah s/o Saeed Ullah Jan r/o Karak KPK, and Hassan Ali Butt s/o Ashiq Ali Butt r/o Gujrat", the district police chief.

Elaborating the successful police operation against the accused, the SSP Raja Irfan Saleem said that the arrested accused Hameed Ullah s/o Saeed Ullah Jan r/o Karak KPK, and Hassan Ali Butt s/o Ashiq Ali Butt r/o Gujrat, impersonating themselves as policemen in uniform broke into the house of Waqar Altaf Advocate at his native village Bun Saien at the bogey of getting some papers signed by the lawyer at 11.

15 a.m on September 10 and shot him dead by opening firing on the spot and escaped from the scene by the without-registration number plate motorcycle.

The SSP said that further investigations revealed that the accused had also planned to kill the wife of the assassinated lawyer Waqar Altaf at the same time of his murder but they failed in their nefarious move.

Raja Irfan Saleem revealed that detailed probe primarily disclosed the alleged involvement of Isarar Altaf, the real brother of the assassinated lawyer Waqar Altaf because of the property and wealth disputes between the two brothers besides a Turkey-based person identified as Sikander. The SSP elaborated to this direction that it emerged through investigations into the messaging and cell phone calls between the arrested killers and the above Israr Altaf and Turkey-based Sikander, about the pre and post planning of the gruesome murder.

"More disclosures into the highly-complicated blind murder case are expected since further investigations are in progress", the SSP concluded.