Advocate Among Three Injured In Firing Incident In District Court
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 03, 2024 | 12:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) Three persons including an advocate were injured during firing in District & Session court in Kotwali police limits here on Wednesday.
According to police, an accused Afzal opened indiscriminate fire on his rivals near the court canteen.
As a result, Tariq Mahmood (24) son of Anwar Ali r/o Chak No 244-RB, Karim Hashmi (40) r/o Sindh and an advocate Malik Aurangzeb s/o Mukhtar Ahamd r/o Lalaar Colony suffered bullet injuries.
The rescue teams shifted all the injured to Civil Hospital,whereas the accused was also arrested on the spot.
After the firing incident, Senior Police Officers reached the site. They collected forensic evidence and started legal action.
Meanwhile, RPO Dr Muhammad Abid Khan has sought a detailed report from CPO Faisalabad about the incident.
