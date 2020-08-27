UrduPoint.com
Advocate Dies In Road Accident

Thu 27th August 2020 | 11:12 PM

Advocate dies in road accident

The son of senior parliamentarian, central leader of ANP and senior advocate, Haji Abdul Majid Khan on Thursday died in a road accident here at Swat Expressway

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) :The son of senior parliamentarian, central leader of ANP and senior advocate, Haji Abdul Majid Khan on Thursday died in a road accident here at Swat Expressway .

The police said, Shahab Khan was on way to Tordher, when his car met with an accident on Swat Expressway.

Shahab Khan died on the spot.

The diseased was also office-bearer of Lahore High Court and contested 2018 general elections on ANP ticket.

