Advocate General, Chairman SOS Village call on caretaker provincial information minister

Caretaker Minister for Information and Public Relations Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Barrister Feroze Jamal Shah Kakakhel met with Advocate General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Aamir Javed and Chairman SOS Village Peshawar Managing Committee Justice (Rtd) Qalandar Ali Khan at Chief Secretary Office Peshawar the other day

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2023) Caretaker Minister for Information and Public Relations Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Barrister Feroze Jamal Shah Kakakhel met with Advocate General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Aamir Javed and Chairman SOS Village Peshawar Managing Committee Justice (Rtd) Qalandar Ali Khan at Chief Secretary Office Peshawar the other day.

Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry was also present during the meeting. In the meeting, the role of SOS Village Peshawar was discussed regarding the welfare and education of the children.

Chairman Managing Committee SOS Village Justice (Rtd) Qalandar Ali Khan discussed the facilities and procedures of the SOS Village for the support of orphans.

The caretaker minister said that the support and education of orphans was a common responsibility and the institutions like SOS Village had a very important role in this regard.

He said that along with government initiatives, the private welfare organizations were providing the best services.

Important duties like welfare of orphans can be performed better by mutual cooperation and patronage, he said.

The minister said we have to learn from the life of the Prophet of islam Khatam-ul-Nabieen Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) and follow His orders and from the blessed life of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), we should learn kindness and compassion towards orphans.

During the meeting, Advocate General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Aamir Javed discussed the legal affairs of the province with the information minister.

APP/ash/