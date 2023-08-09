Advocate General Office KP issues cases report

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2023 ) :Advocate General Office Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Wednesday issued a performance report during the present caretaker government.

The report says that during four months, 6098 cases were decided after going through the complete statistics.

In which 4378 cases were decided in favor of the government and 1720 applications related to guarantees will be dealt with, figures.

The said performance is from March 13 to July 31, the Advocate General Office report said.

The Advocate General Office has sent the data to the Law Department.