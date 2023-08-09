Open Menu

Advocate General Office KP Issues Cases Report

Umer Jamshaid Published August 09, 2023 | 12:40 PM

Advocate General Office KP issues cases report

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2023 ) :Advocate General Office Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Wednesday issued a performance report during the present caretaker government.

The report says that during four months, 6098 cases were decided after going through the complete statistics.

In which 4378 cases were decided in favor of the government and 1720 applications related to guarantees will be dealt with, figures.

The said performance is from March 13 to July 31, the Advocate General Office report said.

The Advocate General Office has sent the data to the Law Department.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa March July From Government

Recent Stories

FIA summons Khawaja Haris for inquiry in Toshakhan ..

FIA summons Khawaja Haris for inquiry in Toshakhana case

31 minutes ago
 Dissolution of NA: PM to send summary to President ..

Dissolution of NA: PM to send summary to President today

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 August 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 August 2023

4 hours ago
 NCM forecasts rainy convective cloud formations in ..

NCM forecasts rainy convective cloud formations in coming days

11 hours ago
 UAE President receives US National Security Adviso ..

UAE President receives US National Security Advisor

12 hours ago
Ahmed Al Hammadi selected Ground Jury President of ..

Ahmed Al Hammadi selected Ground Jury President of upcoming FEI Endurance Europe ..

12 hours ago
 Ukrainian Shelling Kills 3 People, Injures 11 More ..

Ukrainian Shelling Kills 3 People, Injures 11 More in Donetsk - Acting Head of D ..

13 hours ago
 UAE leaders condole President of Côte d&#039;Ivoi ..

UAE leaders condole President of Côte d&#039;Ivoire over former president&#039; ..

13 hours ago
 Turkey Continues to Hold Talks to Resume Grain Dea ..

Turkey Continues to Hold Talks to Resume Grain Deal - Erdogan

13 hours ago
 Consultations underway to select interim PM's name ..

Consultations underway to select interim PM's name: Minister for Defense Khawaja ..

13 hours ago
 Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Gover ..

Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Governor KPK discusses fiscal matt ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan