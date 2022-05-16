UrduPoint.com

Advocate General Punjab Again Stopped From Work

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 16, 2022 | 08:58 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2022 ) :Punjab Law and Parliamentary Affairs Department on Monday again stopped Advocate General Punjab (AGP) Ahmad Awais from appearing in courts on behalf of the provincial government.

In a letter written to the AGP, the department asked the AGP to stop appearing in the courts on behalf of the provincial government, adding that he continued to appear in high court and the Supreme Court despite previous directions.

Meanwhile, the department ordered Additional Advocate General Punjab Jawad Yaqoob to dispose of the routine business of AGP office in place of Ahmad Awais. He was asked to assign cases to the law officers till the appointment of new AGP.

