Advocate General Punjab resigns

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :Advocate General Punjab Sirdar Ahmed Jamal Sukhera on Wednesday resigned from his office.

Sukhera, in his resignation addressed to the Punjab governor, excused to continue workas the top provincial government law officer without mentioning any reason and requested for acceptance of his resignation.

He was appointed as Advocate General Punjab in April 2019 after Ahmad Owais resigned from the slot.