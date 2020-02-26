UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Advocate General Punjab Resigns

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 26th February 2020 | 07:22 PM

Advocate General Punjab resigns

Advocate General Punjab Sirdar Ahmed Jamal Sukhera on Wednesday resigned from his office

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :Advocate General Punjab Sirdar Ahmed Jamal Sukhera on Wednesday resigned from his office.

Sukhera, in his resignation addressed to the Punjab governor, excused to continue workas the top provincial government law officer without mentioning any reason and requested for acceptance of his resignation.

He was appointed as Advocate General Punjab in April 2019 after Ahmad Owais resigned from the slot.

Related Topics

Governor Punjab April 2019 From Government Top

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs honors winners of Innovator’s Awar ..

56 seconds ago

Samsung showcaseswhat’s in store for the region ..

10 minutes ago

President PTF Visited Pakistan Sports Complex, Isl ..

30 minutes ago

Unfair distribution of wealth taking toll on masse ..

36 minutes ago

Chief Of The Naval Staff Visits Forward Posts In C ..

40 minutes ago

Kyowa Kirin’s GCC headquarters opens at Dubai He ..

41 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.